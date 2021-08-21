Here's Where Hurricane Henri Should Bring Widespread Power Outages, Strongest Winds, Most Rain

Packed with 75 mile-per-hour winds, Henri has now strengthened to hurricane status as it barrels toward the Northeast with millions at risk of flooding and power outages.

It became a Category 1 hurricane around 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

For a look at areas in the region where widespread power outages are expected (shown in red), check the first image above.

Click on the second image above for expected peak wind gusts.

Click on the third image above for expected rainfall totals.

Click on the fourth image above for the projected path of Hurricane Henri from Sunday, Aug. 22 until Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for portions of Long Island, and southern New England with Tropical Storm Warnings elsewhere.

Henri (pronounced ON-ree) is now expected to accelerate northward on Saturday, and make landfall on Long Island or southern New England on Sunday, Aug. 22.

In addition to hurricane conditions and dangerous surge, heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flooding in parts of the region Sunday into Monday, Aug. 23.

The latest models were released Saturday morning by the National Weather Service NOAA National Hurricane Center.

If it strengthens to hurricane status as expected, Henri could be the first hurricane to make landfall in New England since Bob in 1991.

Henri is currently about 500 miles south of Montauk Point and will likely track north northeast across Long Island on Sunday, and then track into southern New England and upstate New York later Sunday into Monday.

The last time a hurricane made landfall on Long Island was Gloria, a Category 1 storm in late September of 1985.

Some residents on Long Island may be without power as a result of Henri for seven to 10 days, PSEG Long Island said on Friday, Aug. 20.

Eversource said as many as 40 percent of its Connecticut customers could lose power from Henri, citing the potential for downed trees and limbs.

Connecticut is the 14th most forested state in the United States despite being the nation's fourth-most densely populated state, according to the US Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has requested a pre-landfall presidential emergency declaration to provide the state with federal assistance for its storm response.

The main threats from Henri are:

Potentially life-threatening storm surge,

Heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding,

Tropical storm or hurricane-force winds along the south shore and Long Island and across southern Connecticut.

There will also be associated marine and coastal hazards, including very rough seas and dangerous rip currents.

Severe beach erosion is possible for coastal areas of Long Island Sound and portions of Suffolk County, including the Twin Forks region.

Widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches is forecast in the path of Henri with localized higher amounts possible Saturday through Sunday night.

The highest amounts are forecast to be across eastern Long Island and much of southern Connecticut. This will present a likelihood for areas of flash flooding.

Dangerous marine conditions are likely on the ocean waters south of Long Island, as well as on Long Island Sound, and the south shore and eastern bays of Long Island. Hurricane-force winds will be most likely in those areas.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

South shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point

North shore of Long Island from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point

New Haven, Connecticut to west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Watch Hill, Rhode Island to Westport, Massachusetts

Block Island

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Port Jefferson Harbor to west of New Haven, Connecticut

South shore of Long Island from west of Fire Island Inlet to East Rockaway Inlet

Watch Hill, Rhode Island to Woods Hole, Massachusetts including Block Island and Martha's Vineyard.

Coastal New York, including Westchester, and New Jersey west of East Rockaway Inlet to Manasquan Inlet, including New York City

A tornado or two may occur Sunday over southern New England. Interests elsewhere in the northeastern U.S. should monitor the progress of Henri.

