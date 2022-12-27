Here's When You'll First Feel Dramatic Warm-Up In Temperatures Heading Into New Year

A bone-chilling stretch of brutally cold weather will be followed by gradual day-by-day increases in temperatures, leading to a big change in the weather pattern heading into New Year's Eve.

"A noticeable change in temperature is expected for the eastern half of the country by the start of 2023," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said.

The daytime high temperature on Tuesday, Dec. 27 will reach the freezing mark for the first time in days, but wind-chill values will be between 15 and 25 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be warmer still, with a high temperature in the low 40s, but strong winds will make it feel more like it's in the mid 20s.

The gradual warm-up will first become evident on Thursday, Dec. 29, as the high temperature climbs into the mid 40s, with sunny skies, and, importantly, calm winds.

The warm-up will continue into and through the weekend.

High temperatures on Friday, Dec. 30, New Year's Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, and New Year's Day, on Sunday, Jan. 1, should be between 50 and 55 degrees each of those days, according to the National Weather Service.

"Temperatures could be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for New Year's Eve revelers at Times Square," according to AccuWeather.com.

On New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, the high temperature is expected to top off in the mid to upper 50s in most of the region, and could even hit 60 degrees in some spots farthest south, the National Weather Service says.

