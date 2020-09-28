Here's When To Expect Heaviest Rain During Wet, Warm Stretch

A slow-moving front will result in days of wet weather in the area, including rounds of rain and scattered thunderstorms.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Monday, Sept. 28: Morning drizzle and showers will be followed by mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon with the high temperature in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers will return in the evening and overnight hours, along with patchy fog.

Tuesday, Sept. 29: The stormiest day of the week will start out mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers and patchy morning fog. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with the high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will arrive in the evening and continue through the overnight.

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Expect a messy morning commute with rain and showers continuing at times through the early afternoon on a day in which the temperature will hold steady at around 70 degrees.

After a break in precipitation in the mid afternoon through the early evening, look for more showers in the evening and overnight.

Thursday, Oct. 1: Morning showers will be followed by afternoon clearing and mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

Friday, Oct. 2: Mostly sunny and cooler, with the high temperature in the mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

