Here's When Showers, Storms Could Spoil Outdoor Plans Over Labor Day Weekend

The Labor Day weekend has started off with pleasant and dry conditions, but it won't take long for things to dampen.

In fact, an unsettled weather pattern will linger over several days, and could spoil outdoor plans, including on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. (Click on the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Saturday, Sept. 3 will be partly sunny, with a high temperature in the low 80s after a fall-like feel at times the last couple of days, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will be calm.

Sunday, Sept. 4 will be partly sunny much of the day with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Late Sunday afternoon will mark the start of that unsettled pattern, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the evening Sunday. (Click on the second image above.)

Labor Day will be mostly cloudy on Monday with a high temperature of around 80 degrees and the highest likelihood of showers and storms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Locally heavy downpours are possible. (Click on the third image above.)

There will be scattered showers during Labor Day evening and into the overnight hours.

More showers are possible on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

It will clear out overnight into Wednesday, Sept. 7, which will be mostly sunny and comfortable with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

