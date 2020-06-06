Here's When New Round Of Gusty Thunderstorms Could Sweep Through Area

There could be a new round of thunderstorms with drenching rain, strong wind gusts and flashes of lightning on Saturday, June 6.

It will remain partly sunny into the early afternoon on another warm day in which the high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Then a cold front will approach from the northwest bringing a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms from about 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Skies should then clear quickly with the cold front moving offshore early Saturday night.

Sunday, June 7 will be picture perfect and much more pleasant with sunny skies the high temperature more comfortable, in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

