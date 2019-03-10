Here's When Much-Needed Steady Rain Is Expected

Less than 24 hours ago, a high temperature of 93 degrees was recorded in Central Park.

But a cold front that pushed through the area has resulted in a dramatic change in the weather.

Temperatures have plummeted on Thursday, Oct. 3 thanks to the storm system that accompanied the front.

Thursday's high temperature will hover in the mid 50s with showers at times throughout the day.

Precipitation will continue throughout the overnight with much-needed rain becoming steadier by evening.

There is a chance of more rain Friday morning, Oct. 4. Cloudy skies will gradually clear in the afternoon on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Saturday, Oct. 5 will be sunny with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Sunday, Oct. 6 will be mostly cloudy with a high ear 70.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

