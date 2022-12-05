Here's Timing For New Storm System That Could Bring Up To 2 Inches Of Rain To Parts Of Region

A brand-new storm accompanying a warm front is expected to bring up to 2 inches or more of rainfall to parts of the region.

Monday, Dec. 5 will be mainly sunny and brisk during the day with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Clouds should begin to lower and thicken Monday night in advance of the system with rainy and milder weather expected both Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation will gradually end from west to east Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The front will lead to an increase in temperatures, with highs in the mid 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

All told, about an inch-and-a-half of rainfall is expected from the system. Locally higher amounts of 2 inches or more are possible.

Skies will become partly sunny on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a high temperature in the low 50s.

