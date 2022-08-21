Here's Time Frame For Separate Rounds Of Storms That Will Bring Much-Needed Heavy Rain

A widespread system will bring separate rounds of storms to much of the region.

The time frame for storm activity on Monday, Aug. 22 is from the early morning hours through the evening, with up to 1 to 2 inches of much-needed rainfall possible, before another round of storms is expected on Tuesday, Aug.23.

"The steadiest rain is likely to follow the track of the storm across interior portions of the Northeast and into northern New England," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.

Areas where the strongest storms and steadiest rainfall are expected on Monday are shaded in dark green in the first image above.

Following patchy morning fog on Sunday, Aug. 21, it will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms overnight into Monday morning.

Monday's high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

In addition to heavy rainfall at times on Monday, some of the storms could be accompanied by gusty winds.

Tuesday, Aug. 23 will start off with a mix of clouds and sun, followed by a chance of showers and storms starting in the late morning. Tuesday's high temperature will be in the low to mid 80s.

Storms will then become likely in the afternoon into the middle of the evening Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch of new rainfall is expected.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, Aug. 24 with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

The unsettled stretch is expected to bring some relief from drought conditions.

Areas in which there are now severe and extreme drought conditions are shown in darker brown in the second image above.

