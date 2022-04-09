Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Police Search For Delivery Driver Whose Car Was Found In Hudson Valley
Weather

Here's Time Frame For New Storm System Bringing Rain, Gusty Winds, Possible Hail

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the brand-new storm system on Saturday, April 9.
A look at the brand-new storm system on Saturday, April 9. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A new storm system will sweep through the region bringing scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, rain, and showers.

Saturday, April 9 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s. 

The system is expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon Saturday, according  to the National Weather Service, which noted some of the storms could produce small hail. Wind gusts of around 20 miles per hour are expected.

Sunday, April 10 will be partly to mostly sunny with a high temperature of around 50 degrees.

Monday, April 11 will be sunny and more seasonable, with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.