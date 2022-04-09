Here's Time Frame For New Storm System Bringing Rain, Gusty Winds, Possible Hail

A new storm system will sweep through the region bringing scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, rain, and showers.

Saturday, April 9 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

The system is expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which noted some of the storms could produce small hail. Wind gusts of around 20 miles per hour are expected.

Sunday, April 10 will be partly to mostly sunny with a high temperature of around 50 degrees.

Monday, April 11 will be sunny and more seasonable, with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

