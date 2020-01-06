Here's Latest On Storm That Will Bring New Round Of Snow To Region

A dusting of snow followed the return of blustery conditions and wintry weather.

A new storm system that will bring accumulating snow throughout the region is now developing.

Here's the latest on what to expect, along with the five-day forecast:

Monday, Jan. 6: Following the light morning snow, skies will gradually become partly sunny. The high temperature in the low 40s, but the wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between 25 and 35 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be in the upper 20s to 30 degrees and in the low 20s farther north.

Tuesday, Jan. 7: It will start out partly sunny on a day in which the high temperature will be around 40 degrees with wind-chill values between 25 and 35 degrees. Clouds roll in around noontime, with a chance of rain and snow starting after 3 p.m.

As the temperature falls during the evening, snow will become likely at times starting after 7 p.m. and continuing through the overnight. Generally, about a half-inch to an inch of accumulation is expected, which could make for slippery travel at times.

The overnight low temperature will be around freezing and in the upper 20s farther north.

Wednesday, Jan. 8: There will be a chance for snow showers throughout the region until noon. Skies will become partly sunny in the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s. It will be clear overnight with a low temperature around 30 degrees.

Thursday, Jan. 9: Sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s. The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 20s with clouds increasing overnight.

Friday, Jan. 10: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 40s. There will be a chance for showers starting early in the afternoon. It will remain cloudy overnight with a low temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.