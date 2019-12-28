Here's Latest On Complex Storm That Will Bring Big Change Heading Into New Year

A complex storm system will sweep through the area starting late in the weekend, bringing about a big change in the weather pattern heading into the start of the new year and new decade.

The storm will arrive Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29 and continue through Monday evening, Dec. 30 in this region after bringing blizzard conditions to the Rockies and Upper Midwest earlier in the weekend.

The good news is that the system will push off the coast before New Year's Eve Day, leading to a big change to start the new decade, with dry weather into New Year's Day.

The storm will bring mainly rain, heavy at times, and gusty winds to most of the region, but some areas 100 miles or more north of New York City will see wintry precipitation, with ice-storm conditions and power outages possible in parts of upstate New York and Connecticut. (See first three images above.)

Here's the five-day outlook through New Year's Day.

Saturday, Dec. 28: After back-to-back gray, cloudy days, skies will clear on a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Sunday, Dec. 29: Skies will be partly sunny in the morning before clouds increase prior to the arrival of the storm in the afternoon, sometime after 3 p.m. Since the high temperature will in the low 40s, precipitation will be all rain for most of the region. Rain will be heavy at times in the evening with gusty winds and slippery travel possible. The low temperature will be around 40 degrees. Up to three-quarters of an inch is possible before daybreak.

Monday, Dec. 30: The storm will kick into high gear with rain at times throughout the day. The high temperature will be in the low 40s. The storm will finally wind down Monday night after another inch of rainfall, with a wintry mix well north and inland.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Day will start with a slight chance of light rain before 7 a.m. before becoming partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s. As for the evening, look for partly cloudy skies and a temperature in the low 30s when the ball drops in Times Square.

Wednesday, Jan. 1: New Year's Day and the start of 2020 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.