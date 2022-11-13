Here's Latest On Arrival Of Colder Air Mass That Could Bring Snow To Parts Of Region

The arrival of a colder air mass could bring a round of snowfall this week, with accumulation possible in some spots.

The window for potential snow is overnight Tuesday, Nov. 15 into Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, with the highest probability in the areas shown in blue in the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

"With cold air already in place, there is little question as to whether or not there will be snow that extends over a long distance this week," according to AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Bauer. (Click on the second image above.)

In areas where this is some snow, up to around an inch of accumulation is possible.

Light rain and showers from a weak low-pressure system on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 will gradually taper off on a cloudy day with the high temperature holding steady at around 50 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will clear Sunday evening and overnight and the temperature will fall to around the freezing mark, with wind-chill values in the mid 20s.

Monday, Nov. 14 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the mid 40s. In the morning, wind-chill values will be between 25 and 35 degrees in some spots.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday with precipitation arriving overnight. In areas where the low temperature is at or around the freezing mark, snowfall is possible.

Precipitation will gradually change over to rain in areas where there is snow as the high temperature climbs to around 45 degrees.

It will remain unsettled on Wednesday, Nov. 16 with rain likely at times through the morning hours. It will remain cloudy the rest of the day with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

