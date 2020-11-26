Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland
Here's Latest Forecast For Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

Joe Lombardi
Projected high temperatures on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the storm system sweeping through Thanksgiving Day. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A storm system that arrived overnight is sweeping through the region, but Thanksgiving Day won't be a complete washout.

In fact, the heaviest rain on Thursday, Nov. 26 will wrap up by late in the morning, followed by scattered showers at times through mid-afternoon. 

Up to a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is expected for most of the region before the system winds down by around 3 p.m. Thursday.

It will also be a milder day, with the high temperature ranging from the mid 50s to areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut to close to around 60 degrees farther south.

That means those planning on small outdoor gatherings will likely now have a good chance of pulling them off.

It will remain mostly cloudy in the evening with patchy fog overnight and a low temperature in the low to mid 40s.

Black Friday, Nov. 27 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 40s.

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

