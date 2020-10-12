Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Here's How Much Rain To Expect As Remnants Of Delta Bring Downpours, Gusty Winds To Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the remnants of Hurricane Delta, now Tropical Depression, moving through the region on Monday morning, Oct. 12. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Projected rainfall amounts through Tuesday, Oct. 13. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at areas at risk for flash flooding through Tuesday, Oct. 13. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Remnants of Hurricane Delta, now a tropical depression, are bringing drenching rain to the region.

The system will be accompanied by gusty winds that could cause power outages along with possible flooding.

Periods of rain will be heavy at times with flooding on streets and poor drainage areas throughout Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 12. 

Wind gusts on Monday will be as strong as 30 miles per hour.

Generally, about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected for most of the region, with 3 to 4 inches possible on Long Island through Tuesday, Oct. 13.

For projected rainfall amounts, see the second image above.

For a look at areas at risk for flash flooding through Tuesday, Oct. 13, see the third image above.

Monday will be a raw day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s. 

Precipitation continues into Tuesday, Oct. 12, with rain off around 2 p.m. 

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer and the high temperature in the upper 60s.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 will be sunny with a high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.