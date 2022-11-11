Here Comes Nicole: Powerful Storm's Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds To Region

Just two days after making landfall in the United States as a Category 1 hurricane, Nicole is bearing down on the Northeast, where it will bring drenching rainfall, gusty winds, and dangerous flooding in some spots.

The remnants of Nicole, which is now a tropical depression, will interact with a more extensive frontal system, bringing moderate to locally heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms, strong winds, and rough marine conditions as it moves across the region late Friday, Nov. 11 into early Saturday morning, Nov. 12, according to the National Weather Center.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the Mid-Atlantic, including some areas in Virginia, until 3 p.m. Friday.

Nicole is expected to be downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone status on Friday over the Mid-Atlantic states before hitting the Northeast on Friday night. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected from the remnants of Nicole in this region, mainly overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Nov. 12.

Parts of upstate New York and northern New England could see between 4 and 8 inches of rainfall. (For projected rainfall amounts, click on the second image above.)

The tropical system will lead to an increase in temperatures, with highs in the mid 60s on both Friday and Saturday.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on Wednesday, June 1, ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

