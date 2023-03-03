Here Are Updated Snowfall Projections For New Winter Storm Headed To Northeast

Updated snowfall projections have been released for a new winter storm headed for the Northeast that will bring a mix of rain, sleet, and snowfall.

The current projected time frame for possible snowfall is from Friday evening, March 3 into Saturday, March 4, the National Weather Service says.

Precipitation is expected to start shortly after nightfall Friday, with sleet and snow inland. Areas near the coast could see heavy rainfall, coastal flooding, and strong winds with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The highest snowfall totals will be farther north and inland, mainly north of the I-84 corridor, where more than 6 inches of accumulation is possible in northern New York and New England, where heavy snow is expected starting Friday night.

Newly updated projections are shown in the first image above from AccuWeather.com:

1 to 3 inches is possible in areas shown in light blue

3 to 6 inches in areas in Columbia blue,

6 to 12 inches in areas in blue.

12 to 18 inches in areas in dark blue.

With a slight northerly shift in the projected track of the system, New York City and Long Island are now expected to see all rain for the duration of the storm. (Click on the second image above.)

Precipitation is expected to wind down by around midday on Saturday, which will be breezy with a high temperature of around 40 degrees, and wind gusts as high as around 30 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday, March 5, with a high temperature in the mid-40s and wind gusts of around 25 mph.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

