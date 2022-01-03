Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Weather

Here Are Areas Where Accumulating Snowfall Is Expected From Quick-Moving Storm

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at projected snowfall totals. A look at projected snowfall totals.
A look at projected snowfall totals. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Sharply colder weather will arrive on overnight Sunday, Jan. 2 into Monday, Jan. 3. Sharply colder weather will arrive on overnight Sunday, Jan. 2 into Monday, Jan. 3.
Sharply colder weather will arrive on overnight Sunday, Jan. 2 into Monday, Jan. 3. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A quick-moving storm is expected to bring up to a foot of snow to parts of the Northeast, but the system's track is expected to stay far enough south to prevent any accumulation in most of this region.

For much of Long Island and eastern Connecticut, snowfall is possible at times from Monday morning, Jan. 3 to early in the evening on Monday.

Up to 2 to 4 inches of accumulation is possible in those areas, with between 6 to 12 inches from Richmond, Virginia, and surrounding areas to Washington, DC. (See the first image above.) 

"It may be hard to believe that any snow is on the way, given the warmth and lack of wintry weather thus far this season," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

After the storm pushes through, skies will become clear late Monday night. The high temperature will struggle to pass the 30-degree mark and wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 will be sunny with a high in the low to mid 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.