Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Could Cause Travel Disruptions On Final Day Of Thanksgiving Weekend

A storm system bringing steady rain and gusty winds could cause disruptions on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Precipitation will arrive early in the afternoon on Sunday, Nov. 27, with periods of rain and showers at times through the evening as millions of travelers will be aboard planes, trains, and automobiles on the final day of Thanksgiving weekend.

For a projected radar image of the region for 4 p.m. Sunday from the National Weather Service, see the first image above.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible, with total rainfall from Sunday's system expected to be between half an inch and an inch.

Winds will also increase, especially along coastal areas, where gusts up to 35 mph are possible into Sunday night.

There will be gradual clearing starting late Sunday night into Monday, Nov. 28, when skies will become mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s.

It will stay dry on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 40s.

A new round of precipitation is then expected to arrive during the morning on Wednesday on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 50s as a storm system moves in from the Midwest. (Click on the third image above from AccuWeather.com.)

There is a chance for more showers through the evening Wednesday and into the early overnight hours as the calendar shifts to December.

It will be clear and colder on Thursday, Dec. 1 with mainly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.