Hazy Skies Caused By Wildfires Clear Up in Northeast

After smoke from wildfires caused days of hazy skies and poor air quality in the Northeast, a cold front has brought some relief.

AccuWeather meteorologists reported that smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest traveled 1,000 miles in the past week, causing air quality advisories in the region, including New York City and Philadelphia.

"Due to the fact that smoke particles are small and light, they can be transported hundreds if not a few thousand miles away from their source," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

A cold front that traveled southward from Canada has since cleared a lot of that smoke out of the Northeast.

AccuWeather said residents in the Northeast who spent time outside in the past week might have experienced symptoms such as throat irritation and difficulty breathing from the air quality.

