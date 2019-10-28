Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Halloween Forecast: Will Weather Be A Trick Or Treat?

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Look for a wet weather pattern this week, including on Halloween.
Look for a wet weather pattern this week, including on Halloween. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

It will be an unsettled week weather-wise, with precipitation possible on several days.

Here's what to expect, including on Halloween.

Monday, Oct. 28: It will become partly sunny after a cloudy start to the day with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 60s and a chance of light rain and drizzle.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 60s. There's a chance for light rain or drizzle, especially in the morning.

Thursday, Oct. 31: Expect showers at times throughout the day and through the evening on Halloween. The high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

Friday, Nov. 1: There will be a damp start to the day with morning showers. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.