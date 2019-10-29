Contact Us
Halloween Forecast Adjusted: Here's What Trick-Or-Treaters Should Now Expect

Joe Lombardi
A look at the day-by-day forecast through the end of the workweek. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A week marked by mainly gray, dreary conditions will include one day in which there will be widespread, soaking rain.

The initial long-range forecast for Halloween day and night had been for showers at times.

But now, the outlook has been adjusted, with rain, heavy at times, now predicted.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Cloudy with a high temperature around 60 degrees and a chance of light rain and drizzle after 10 a.m. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s. There's a chance for light rain or drizzle, especially in the morning through the early afternoon.

Thursday, Oct. 31: While it won't be a total washout, there will be rain, heavy at times, throughout the day and through the evening on Halloween. Between a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rainfall is now expected. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Friday, Nov. 1: It will dry out to start November, on a breezy and cooler day. It will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday, Nov. 2: It will be sunny and continued cool with a high temperature in the low 50s to around 55 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

