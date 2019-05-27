Get Set For Stormy Stretch After Sunny, Seasonable Memorial Day

Stormy conditions will return and stick around for several days after a pleasant start to the week.

The good news is that Memorial Day on Monday, May 27 will be picture perfect - sunny and seasonable with a high in the mid to upper 70s and calm winds of about eight miles per hour.

The stormy stretch starts on Tuesday, May 28 on a mostly cloudy and much cooler day with the temperature holding steady at around 60 degrees.

Showers will arrive after noon Tuesday, with periods of rain during the day and a chance of thunderstorms through the afternoon until around midnight. Up to a half inch of rain is possible.

There is a chance of morning showers on Wednesday, May 29. There will be some sun during the day, with more showers possible after 2 p.m. until about 8 p.m. The high temperature will be in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday, May 30 will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high in the low 80s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through the evening.

