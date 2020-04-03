Four Major Hurricanes Predicted As Part Of 'Above Normal' Season

The 2020 hurricane season could be an active one with 16 named storms predicted, according to newly released projections.

Eight of the storms are predicted to be hurricanes with four of those expected to be major storms of Category 3 to 5. That means the storms will have sustained winds of 111 miles per hour. or more.

The season will officially start on Monday, June 1 and end on Monday, Nov. 30.

"The probability of U.S. major hurricane landfall is estimated to be about 130 percent of the long-period average," the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University said.

The forecast is based on a new extended-range early April statistical prediction scheme that was developed using 38 years of past data.

If the prediction holds true it will be the most active hurricane season since the record-damaging year of 2017 when hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma devastated parts of the United States and the Caribbean.

Hurricane Harvey (shown above), which made landfall in late August 2017, was the costliest hurricane in the history of the United States, causing historic and catastrophic flooding in Texas.

The last time Colorado State University's scientists predicted four major hurricanes in a season was 2013.

The National Weather Service has not yet released its projections for the 2020 hurricane season.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.