Flash Flood Watch: Storm Will Bring Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds

A storm system that will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for the region.

The watch is in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Friday, April 19 will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high temperature in the upper 60s. There will be patchy drizzle and a chance of showers throughout the day.

Rain and downpours, some locally heavy at times, arrive later in the evening, with the potential for localized flash flooding. Winds will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour with higher gusts.

There will be flooding on streams, creeks and rivers overnight through Saturday afternoon. There will be minor flooding in low lying areas and poor drainage spots.

Rain continues with thunderstorms possible on Saturday morning. Look for showers in the afternoon and through the early evening. The high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

Up to 2 inches of precipitation is possible through Saturday night. (See image above.)

Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 60s. There's a chance for some pop-up showers during the day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.