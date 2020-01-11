Contact Us
Weather

Five-Day Forecast: Arrival Of Cold Front Will Follow Potential For Record Weekend Warmth

A look at the storm system's impact on Sunday, Jan. 12.
The weather will be marked by the potential for record warm temperatures with afternoon highs 20 to 25 degrees above normal each day.

But a cold front will then move through, bringing temperatures down for the start of the new work week.

Here's what to expect for the next five days:

Saturday, Jan. 11: After a partly sunny start to the day, clouds will increase in the afternoon and there will be a chance for showers in the evening and overnight. Saturday's high temperature should topple the 60-degree mark in most parts of the region. The overnight low temperature will hold steady in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday, Jan. 12: Morning showers are likely and there could be some scattered thunderstorms, mainly before 9 a.m. After a cloudy morning, there will be gradual clearing in the afternoon as the high temperature hits the low to mid 60s. There will be a drop in temperatures overnight as the cold front arrives, with the low in the upper 30s.

Monday, Jan. 13: Partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s. It will be partly cloudy overnight with the low temperature just above the freezing mark.

Tuesday, Jan. 14: Partly sunny with the high temperature in the low 40s. There's a chance for precipitation during the evening and overnight, which should be mainly rain as the low temperature is not expected to fall below the mid 30s.

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Mostly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and there will be a chance for showers through the evening.

