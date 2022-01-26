First Snowfall Projections Released For Major Nor'easter Taking Aim On Region

The first snowfall projections have now been released for a major storm on target to hit the Northeast at the end of the week.

Current models have the Nor'easter arriving in this region early Friday evening, Jan. 28 before pushing off the coast early Saturday evening, Jan. 29.

According to AccuWeather.com, areas farthest east (shown in dark blue in the image above), could see between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. Much of the region should see between 6 and 12 inches (shown in blue), with areas farther west seeing anywhere between 1 and 6 inches (lighter blue).

"There is increasing potential for a low-pressure storm system to bring heavy snowfall and high winds to portions of the area Friday night into Saturday night," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Wednesday morning, Jan. 26. "Uncertainties remain with the track and intensity of the storm system and its resulting potential impacts."

The days leading up to the storm will be dry and cold with sunny skies expected on Wednesday, and Thursday, Jan. 27 with a high temperature on both days in the mid to upper 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be cloudy with a high temperature in the low 30s before the storm's expected arrival after sunset.

Saturday's high temperature is not expected to climb above the freezing mark.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

