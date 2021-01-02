First Projected Snowfall Totals Released For New Storm That Will Sweep Through Region

An active weather pattern that has marked the arrival of 2021 will soon include a new storm system that is now expected to bring accumulating snowfall to much of the region.

The time frame for the storm is Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, Jan. 3 into early Monday morning, Jan. 4.

Some areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut could see several inches of accumulation.

"There is the potential for 2 to 4 inches of wet snowfall across the area Sunday afternoon into Sunday night," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Saturday morning, Jan. 2.

The higher end of the totals are expected to be across far northern portions of Orange and Putnam counties in the Hudson Valley of New York, and interior southwest Connecticut, the weather service said.

First, gusty winds will develop by midday Saturday, Jan. 2. It will be a partly sunny day with the high temperature reaching around 50 degrees, and wind gusts as high as between 25 and 30 miles per hour.

Clouds will thicken overnight into Sunday as the second storm system of the new year approaches on a cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

Precipitation will arrive around 4 p.m. Sunday before winding down by 9 a.m. Monday, which will become partly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

Precipitation should stay all rain in New York City and on Long Island, with a chance of a trace to an inch of accumulation in the immediate surrounding suburbs, and the several inches of snowfall possible farther north and inland.

There continues to be some uncertainty surrounding the exact timing, along with the strength and track of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

