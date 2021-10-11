Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Weather

First Major Snowstorm Of Season To Hit Parts Of US; Here's What To Expect In This Region

Joe Lombardi
A look at the above-average temperatures expected in the Northeast. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at areas in the Rockies where a foot to two feet of snow is expected Monday, Oct. 11 through Wednesday, Oct. 13. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

It's around Columbus Day weekend that the weather traditionally becomes brisk as the fall season gets into full swing.

That scenario is certainly unfolding in the Rockies as the first major snowstorm of the season is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions through midweek.

But it's a far different story in this region.

That's because we've been off to an exceptionally warm start to October. 

"Models indicate no end in sight for the foreseeable future as this anomalously warm regime is expected to continue through mid-month," the National Weather Service said.

In fact, from Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 11 through the week's end on Saturday, Oct. 16, the high temperature is expected to be 70 degrees more each day.

Following a dreary day on Sunday, Oct. 10, sunshine will gradually start to peek through clouds on Columbus Day. The high temperature will be right around 70 degrees.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 will be partly sunny with a high temperature again around 70 degrees.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Wednesday, Oct. 13, with the temperature creeping up a few degrees as a result, with a high in the low 70s.

Temps are expected to top off on Thursday, Oct. 14, and Friday, Oct. 15, hitting the mid to upper 70s amid mostly sunny skies both days.

For projected temperatures in this region for the next six to 10 days, see the first image above.

For a look at areas in the Rockies where a foot to two feet of snow is expected through Wednesday, Oct. 13, click on the second image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

