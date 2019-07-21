Feeling The Heat? Here's When We'll See Relief From The Extreme Weather

Get ready for a Sunday scorcher.

There's good news though. It won't be long before we see some relief from the extreme heat.

But first, the weekend will wrap up with another day of sweltering heat and humidity, with that combination making the day's high temperature in the mid 90s making it feel more like it's between 100 and 105 degrees, depending on the location. (For a look at the latest, updated projected maximum heat index temperatures for Sunday, check the first image above.)

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The relief from the heat will come from a new round of thunderstorms moving through that will be ushering in a cold front.

Parts of the area will see scattered storms Sunday evening before 10 p.m., with some of the storms having heavy rain and gusty winds. On Monday, July 22, storm activity will become more widespread and severe.

The storm chance starts at around 11 a.m. Monday, which will be mostly cloudy and much less warm, with a high temperature in the low 80.

Flash flooding is possible from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, June 23.

There will be some lingering showers Tuesday as the cold front finally pushes through, leading to a cooler and mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

