Fast-Moving Storm System Will Bring Accumulating Snow To Parts Of Region

A fast-moving storm system will bring accumulating snow to parts of the area, with slick travel conditions possible.

Morning snow showers on Sunday, Feb. 9 will continue intermittently until around noontime. The high temperature will rise to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

The storm system will arrive sometime after midnight on Monday, Feb. 10 as rain and snow for areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, where about a half-inch of snowfall is now expected before daybreak. North of I-84, and especially west, up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible.

Precipitation will change to rain north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway after 7 a.m. Monday, with a mix of rain and snow farther north through late in the morning.

Areas farthest south, including New York City, Long Island and coastal Connecticut, will see all rain, with up to a quarter-inch of rainfall possible before daybreak and another quarter-inch during the day and evening Monday.

Monday's high temperature will be in the low 40s with rain at times during day and evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.