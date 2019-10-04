Fall's First Frost Advisory Issued For Parts Of Region

Just two days after the area experienced record warmth, the National Weather Service has issued its first frost advisory of the fall for parts of the region as temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s overnight.

The advisory, in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday , Oct. 5, covers Orange, Dutchess and Putnam counties in the Hudson Valley and Northern Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the National Weather Service said.

Friday, Oct. 4 will be mostly sunny the high temperature will be in the low 60s.

The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 30s.

Saturday will start out with patchy fog before skies become sunny with a high temperature around 60 degrees. Clouds will increase in the evening.

Sunday, Oct. 6 will be mostly cloudy with a high ear 70. There is a slight chance of showers.

