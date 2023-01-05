Falling Temps Will Lead To Chance For Wintry Mix In These Parts Of Region

A gradual drop in temperatures will lead to a chance for a wintry mix in parts of the region and snow farther north.

Following patchy morning fog Thursday, Jan. 5, it will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature hovering around the 50-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service.

It will become noticeably colder overnight Thursday into Friday morning, Jan. 6, with the low temperature falling to the mid 30s to around or below the freezing mark in areas where a wintry mix is possible.

The chance for snow and sleet will continue in those areas into around daybreak Friday before the high temperature climbs to around the 40-degree mark during the day.

Minor accumulations are possible in areas farthest north in the region. But in western New York and parts of northern New England, up to 3 inches of snowfall is possible.

A look at precipitation types expected on Friday is shown in the image above from AccuWeather.com: rain (green), rain/snow (pink), flurries (light blue), and intermittent snow (blue).

It will remain cold on Saturday. Jan. 7, but there will be gradual clearing, leading to a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the low 40s.

It will stay dry on Sunday, Jan. 8, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 30s.

