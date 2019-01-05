Eye On The Storm: Quick-Moving System Will Bring Wintry Mix To Area

A quick-moving storm system will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the area on Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The wintry mix will come following a windy day on Sunday in which morning clouds will clear, with skies becoming mostly sunny with the high near 45 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest between 7 and 17 mph with gusts between 30 and 35 mph.

Clouds will increase on Monday, which will be cloudy and colder, with the high temperature struggling to hit the freezing mark.

Mixed precipitation will arrive sometime after 8 p.m. Monday.

Areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway will see snow and sleet through around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Throughout the area, the temperature will slowly rise above the freezing mark overnight. The wintry mix will change to rain after midnight in southern parts of the region. The changeover will take longer for the rest of the area, until about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

There will then be a chance of showers for the entire region till noon Tuesday, which will be a mostly cloudy day with a high in the upper-40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high in the low-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

