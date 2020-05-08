Eye Of The Storm: Latest On Rare May Winter-Like System, Bringing Snowfall To Parts Of Region

Snowfall totals for a rare out-of-season winter-like, spring storm that will sweep through the Northeast have been adjusted.

The time frame for snowfall, mainly north and inland, is overnight Friday, May 8 into Saturday morning, May 9.

Gusty winds that could cause scattered power outages will accompany the storm system. The strongest winds will be on Saturday.

Overnight wind-chill factor temperatures will range from 10 to 20 degrees. (Yes, it really is spring.)

About 1 to 2 inches of snowfall accumulation is now possible farthest north and inland, especially in higher elevations in the area, up until about daybreak Saturday. (See the images above.)

The overnight low temperature in areas south of I-84 in New York and Connecticut will stay just above freezing, meaning precipitation will mostly rain, but there could be a mix of snow and rain at times, including as far south as New York City and Long Island.

But north of I-84, the low temperature will be around 30 degrees.

The rest of the day Saturday will be cloudy with the high temperature in the low 40s and a chance for showers at times.

Westerly winds will be about 22 miles per hour with gusts up to 38 to 40 mph during the day.

Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10 will see a mix of sun and clouds, with the high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

