North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Eye Of The Storm: Heavy Rain Could Cause Flooding; Here's How Much To Expect

Joe Lombardi
A look at projected rainfall totals
A storm system sweeping through the area will bring rain, heavy at times, throughout the day on Friday.

Flooding is possible, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.

A total of 1 to 1.5 inches of rain will fall before the system winds down Friday night. (See image above.)

Friday will be warmer, with the high temperature around 55 degrees.

Rain will end by around 9 p.m. Friday with gradual clearing overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Saturday, Dec. 29. But then comes another change. The temperature will fall from the mid-50s to the low-40s during the afternoon.

That will lead to a much colder day on Sunday, Dec. 30 with the high only reaching the mid-30s under sunny skies.

Rain returns on New Year's Eve on Monday, Dec. 31. It is expected to arrive early in the afternoon and continue in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Jan. 1, meaning those headed to Times Square should bring rain gear.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

