Eye Of The Storm: Downpours Causing Flooding, Travel Issues

A storm system is bringing heavy downpours that are causing flooding and travel issues in some spots of the area at the start of the holiday weekend.

More thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the morning, Saturday, April 20.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday. Flooding will be most likely on streams, creeks and rivers through Saturday afternoon. There will also be minor flooding in low lying areas and poor drainage spots.

Look for showers in the afternoon and through the early evening. The high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

Up to 2 inches of precipitation is possible through Saturday night, with locally higher amounts possible. (See second image above.)

Easter Sunday, April 21 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 60s. There's a chance for some pop-up showers after 11 a.m.

Monday, April 22 will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high in the upper 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.