East Coast Storm: Start-Of-Spring Super Soaker Will Slam Area

A strong storm system will sweep through the East Coast on the first full day of spring on Thursday, March 21, bringing heavy rain to the area and snow to upstate New York and northern New England.

The heaviest rain will fall north and west of New York City, with between 1 to 2 inches expected with a half-inch to an inch near the coast.

Parts of upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire could see a foot of snow. (See second image above.)

"The exact track of the storm, say right along the coast or a bit farther inland, will determine the rain and snow line and where the heaviest accumulations will be over the interior Northeast," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Wimer.

But first comes the spring equinox at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 following a sunny day with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Thursday starts with a slight chance of morning rain with snow showers possible farther north before the high temperature climbs to near 50 on a cloudy day.

Steady rain arrives in time for the Thursday evening commute, continuing overnight and through around 8 a.m. Friday, March 22.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible and a high in the mid-40s.

Both Friday and Saturday, March 23 will be windy with gusts up to 40 mph Friday and up to 50 mph Saturday, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

Sunday, March 24 will be sunny and warmer, with a high in the mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

