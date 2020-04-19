Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Early Week Strong System Could Bring Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds

Joe Lombardi
A bright and breezy second half of the weekend will be followed by an early week storm system that could bring heavy rain, thunder, lightning, damaging winds and possibly hail.

Sunday, April 19 will be pleasant, with clouds increasing in the afternoon after plenty of morning sunshine. It will be warmer with the temperature climbing to around 60 degrees, but winds out of the southwest with gusts up to around 30 miles per hour will make it feel cooler.

It will be partly sunny on both Monday, April 20 with the high temperature in the mid 50s and again on Tuesday, April 21 leading until to the arrival of the storm system late Tuesday afternoon.

Showers are likely after 3 p.m. with the window for storm activity lasting until around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected with higher amounts in the areas where the storms were heaviest.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a cooler, sunny and breezy day on Wednesday, April 22 with the high temperature in the low 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

