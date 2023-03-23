Early Spring Storm Will Bring Snowfall To Parts Of Northeast

The arrival of a cold front will be followed by an early spring storm that will bring snowfall to parts of the Northeast.

The time frame for the storm is overnight Friday, March 24 into Saturday morning, March 25, according to the National Weather Service.

Accumulating snowfall is expected in the areas shown in blue in the image above from AccuWeather.com. Areas farther south will see a mix of rain and snow, with all rain expected around the coast.

The front will move through Thursday, March 23 into Friday.

Thursday will be cloudy and seasonable with a high temperature climbing to around the 60-degree mark in most areas, National Weather Service says. Showers will become likely late in the afternoon through Thursday night.

Friday will be cloudy and mainly dry with a high temperature in the low 50s.

The storm system is due to arrive after midnight Saturday, with a mix of snow, sleet, and rain.

In areas where there is sleet and snow, a changeover to rain is expected late Saturday morning as the high temperature climbs into the low 40s.

Precipitation is expected to linger into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, March 26.

That will be followed by gradual clearing and the return of sunshine on Sunday. The high temperature will be in the low to mid 50s.

