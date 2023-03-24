Early Spring Storm Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow: Here's What's Coming

A complex early spring storm will bring a mix of rain, sleet, and snow to the region.

The time frame for the storm is overnight Friday, March 24 into Saturday morning, March 25, according to the National Weather Service.

"Some areas not too far inland can expect at least a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain, with areas well inland seeing the potential for heavy, accumulating snow," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

For a look at the precipitation types for the storm for areas throughout the Northeast, see the first image above.

Accumulating snowfall is expected in the areas shown in blue in the second image above from AccuWeather.com.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers, especially farther south, with a high temperature in the low 50s, the National Weather Service says.

Areas farther north and inland could see showers in the afternoon before the mix of rain, sleet, and snow overnight.

Saturday will be stormy throughout the day, with rain, heavy at times, from late in the morning until late in the evening. The high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

About a half-inch of rainfall is possible before the system moves out late Saturday.

That will be followed by gradual clearing and the return of sunshine on Sunday. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-50s.

