Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Weather

Early Spring Storm Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow: Here's What's Coming

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the precipitation types for the early spring storm Friday, March 24 into Saturday, March 25. A look at the precipitation types for the early spring storm Friday, March 24 into Saturday, March 25.
A look at the precipitation types for the early spring storm Friday, March 24 into Saturday, March 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Accumulating snowfall is expected in these portions of the Northeast this weekend. Areas farther south will see a mix of rain and snow. Accumulating snowfall is expected in these portions of the Northeast this weekend. Areas farther south will see a mix of rain and snow.
Accumulating snowfall is expected in these portions of the Northeast this weekend. Areas farther south will see a mix of rain and snow. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A complex early spring storm will bring a mix of rain, sleet, and snow to the region.

The time frame for the storm is overnight Friday, March 24 into Saturday morning, March 25, according to the National Weather Service.

"Some areas not too far inland can expect at least a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain, with areas well inland seeing the potential for heavy, accumulating snow," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

For a look at the precipitation types for the storm for areas throughout the Northeast, see the first image above.

Accumulating snowfall is expected in the areas shown in blue in the second image above from AccuWeather.com. 

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers, especially farther south, with a high temperature in the low 50s, the National Weather Service says.

Areas farther north and inland could see showers in the afternoon before the mix of rain, sleet, and snow overnight.

Saturday will be stormy throughout the day, with rain, heavy at times, from late in the morning until late in the evening. The high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

About a half-inch of rainfall is possible before the system moves out late Saturday.

That will be followed by gradual clearing and the return of sunshine on Sunday. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.