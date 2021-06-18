Dry, Pleasant Stretch Will Be Followed By New Round Of Storms, Showers, Increase In Humidity

A stretch of cooler, pleasant, dry days will end just as the weekend arrives.

Morning sunshine on Friday, June 18 will be followed by increasing clouds. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

"After a brief cooldown, a shift in the wind to the west and southwest on Friday night and Saturday will be ushering warmer and more humid air into the Northeast," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

The chance for showers and storms starts late Friday night and continues through the overnight into Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19.

The chance for more showers and storms continues until late Saturday morning, followed by decreasing clouds and increasing temperatures, with the high hitting the upper 80s on a summerlike, humid day.

Another round of showers and storms is possible Saturday night until around midnight.

Skies will clear in time for Father's Day Sunday, June 20, which will be sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.