Drenching Storms Will Sweep Through After Summerlike Stretch

A summerlike stretch of warm, humid days will be followed by a round of drenching thunderstorms.

After a foggy, cloudy start on Wednesday, May 27, skies will gradually clear with sunshine arriving in the afternoon.

The high temperature will range from around 70 degrees along the coast to the mid 70s to 80 degrees farther north and inland with high humidity.

There will be more patchy fog after daybreak on Thursday, May 28, which will also be warm and humid with the high temperature in the low to mid 70s.

There will be drizzle at times in the morning and showers at times during the day and evening.

A broader area of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the region as a cold front moves in from the Midwest on Friday, May 29.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and evening. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s under cloudy skies.

The strongest chance for showers and storms will be Friday afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms could be severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

There will be more showers on Saturday, May 30 which will be mostly cloudy and less humid with the high temperature in the mid 70s.

