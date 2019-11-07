Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Drenching Downpours Possible During New Round Of Thunderstorms

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the storm system that will sweep through the area. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected rainfall totals from Thursday, July 11 into Friday, July 12. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Drenching downpours are possible as an approaching cold front will bring a new round of thunderstorms to the area.

Thursday, July 11 has started out partly sunny with high humidity of more than 80 percent -- conditions ripe for storms.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon Thursday, becoming more widespread at night, with the potential for localized flooding.

The high temperature will be in the low 80s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms starts at 2 p.m. Thursday. Storms become likely in the evening, with some of the storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

The showers and storms continue overnight into the early hours of Friday morning, July 12. Between a half an inch to 1 inch of rain is possible. Locally higher amounts are possible. (See second image above for projections throughout the area.)

Friday will be partly sunny with a high around 85 degrees. There will be a slight chance for more showers and storms after 2 p.m.

The passage of the cold front will lead to a picture perfect day on Saturday, July 13, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 80s.

The pleasant weather will continue Sunday, July 14, which will be mostly sunny with a high again the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.