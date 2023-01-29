Don't Write Off Winter Yet: Here's Long-Range Outlook As Groundhog Day Nears

Punxsutawney Phil may be getting warmed up -- literally -- to make his annual Groundhog Day prognostication from his perch in Pennsylvania.

However, no matter what he says, it will still feel like winter for most of the Northeast over the next six weeks, according to a brand-new long-range forecast.

According to AccuWeather.com, most of the Northeast is in the "Winter Leaves, Then Returns Category" in the outlook for the next six weeks. (See the image above.)

Nevertheless, as we approach Groundhog Day, on Thursday, Feb. 2, the first of Phil's options appears to be off the table.

After all, how can there be "six more" weeks of winter, when in much of the Northeast, the season has not been winter-like at all?

But at least in the days leading up to Phil's early morning outing, it will feel like it.

After a chance for precipitation at the start of the week, widespread cold will set in following two more days of higher-than-average temperatures on Sunday, Jan. 29, and Monday, Jan. 30, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's high temperature will be around 50 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible in the afternoon and evening.

Monday will be cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 40s, and a chance for more showers, mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

As the temperature falls Monday night, there should be snow showers in some spots.

The temperature drop starts on Tuesday, Jan. 31 which will be partly sunny with the high temperature holding steady in the mid 30s.

The high temperature on Wednesday, Feb. 1 will hover right around the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies.

It will be continued cold on Thursday, with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Conditions will be brisk in the morning on Groundhog Day when Phil makes his appearance, and for now, skies are likely to be mostly cloudy, seemingly lessening the chances of seeing a shadow (signaling an early spring).

But we don't want to steal Phil's thunder. So stay tuned.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.