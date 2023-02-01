Dangerously Cold Air Mass Will Lead To Dramatic Drop In Temperatures: Here's What's Coming

A dangerously cold air mass will dramatically drop temperatures at the end of the week.

The Arctic blast will settle over the region Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 5.

"Wind-chill values during this time may fall to as low as 10 to 20 below zero for coastal locations, and 25 below in the interior," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

Though the surge of cold air will be intense, it won't last long.

"A shift of the polar vortex will be at the heart of the brief cold blast in the Northeast," according to AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

The days leading up to the cold snap will be dry and brisk, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s, with wind-chill values in the 20s.

Skies will remain clear on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s, and wind-chill values again in the 20s.

The big temperature drop will happen during the day Friday. Temps will start off in the mid 20s in the morning before dropping to the teens by the late afternoon.

Friday will be blustery with strong winds, and gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

The overnight low temperature Friday night into Saturday morning will drop to around the zero mark.

The high temperature Saturday will be in the low 20s under sunny skies.

The overnight low temperature Saturday into Sunday, Feb. 4 will be in the teens as clouds increase.

Temps will rebound during the day on Sunday, with a high temperature climbing to the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

