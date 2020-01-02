Complex Storm System Now Expected To Bring Accumulating Snow To Much Of Region

A complex storm system that will sweep through the area starting with rain will change over to snow with accumulations of up to 3 inches now expected in the region farthest north and inland.

Here's what to expect:

Thursday, Jan. 2: The day will start out cold with morning wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees. But winds will lose strength by afternoon on a mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will increase later in the day into the evening, with the storm arriving late in the evening, at around 10 p.m., and rain continuing occasionally overnight.

Friday, Jan. 3: Rain will be heavy through the morning commute. Precipitation will then taper off by noontime on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid to the upper 40s. A new round of rain is then expected to start late Friday night. Up to an inch of rainfall is possible through overnight Friday, with the low temperature around 40.

Saturday, Jan. 4: Periods of rain and milder with the high temperature in mid 40s. Rain will taper to showers by mid-afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low temperature in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday, Jan. 5: A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the region in the predawn hours. Areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut could see between 1 to 3 inches of accumulation through 7 a.m. Sunday. The storm will then push off the coast as skies clear, leading to a partly sunny and colder day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s. The overnight low will be in the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, Jan. 6: Partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

