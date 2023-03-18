Cold Front With Gusty Winds Will Arrive Just Before Start Of Spring

The start of spring is just days away, but winter won't be going out quietly.

A cold front will arrive in the region on Saturday night, March 18, followed by gusty winds into Sunday, March 19, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind-chill values overnight during the weekend will be in the teens and 20s.

"The cold may be harshest during the start and end of the days when the sun is low in the sky and the winds are strong," AccuWeather.com says.

Astronomical spring begins at 5:24 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

It will be dry the next few days: partly sunny on Saturday, followed by mostly sunny skies on both Sunday, and Monday, the National Weather Service says.

The overnight low temperature Sunday into Monday will be in the 20s. Temperatures will rebound during the day Monday to reach a high of around 50 degrees.

