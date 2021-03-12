Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Cold Front Will Push Through Region With Strong Wind Gusts That Could Cause Power Outages

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Temperatures will fall on Saturday, March 13. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Cold air will last through the weekend and into next week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Enjoying the spring preview?

Unfortunately, it's not going to last.

The stretch of mild air we've seen the last few days will be ending as a cold front pushes through the region, bringing dangerous wind gusts that could cause power outages.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area from Friday night, March 12 into daybreak on Saturday, March 13.

Winds out of the Northwest winds at 20 to 30 miles per hour will include gusts up to 45 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 60 mph in some locations.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued Friday morning. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

After a partly sunny day Friday with a high temperature in the upper 60s, it will quickly become colder, with the overnight low around 32 degrees and wind-chill values in the low 20s.

Saturday will be sunny and colder with a high temperature in the mid 40s. Winds will remain strong in the morning, with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

Just as it's time to "Spring Forward" at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14 for the start of Daylight Saving Time by setting clocks ahead an hour, temperatures will hove around the freezing mark.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Check back. to Daily Voice for updates.

