North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Cold Front Will Bring Periods Of Rain, Chance For Thunderstorms, Drop In Temperatures

Joe Lombardi
It will be rainy and cooler on Sunday, April 11.
It will be rainy and cooler on Sunday, April 11. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

An arriving cold front will bring rain, which will be heavy at times, along with the chance for thunderstorms and a drop in temperatures.

The slow-moving storm system arrived with drizzle and dense morning fog Sunday morning, April 11 and will be followed by showers and rain starting in the mid-morning and continuing throughout the day and evening. 

Sunday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s.

There will be a chance for thunderstorms starting around 9 p.m. Sunday and continuing through the overnight into Monday, April 12.

Thunderstorms could bring brief, locally heavier rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Between a half-inch to an inch of rain is expected throughout the day Sunday.

Showers are likely Monday and it will be a bit cooler, with the high temperature in the low 50s.

The dreary weather will continue on Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 14 with more showers expected.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

