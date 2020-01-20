Cold, Dry Stretch Will Be Followed By Milder Air, Then Wintry Mix, Snow Chance

A cold, dry stretch of days will be followed first by milder air and then a chance of a wintry mix and snow on back-to-back days.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20 will be sunny but bitterly cold. The high temperature will be in the upper 20s, but the wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between zero and 10 degrees. (See image above.)

The overnight low Monday into Tuesday, Jan. 21 will be in the single digits.

The sunny, cold stretch continues Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 22 with the high temperature in the low to mid 30s both days and wind-chill values in the teens.

The milder air arrives for Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24 with the high temperature in the low to mid 40s both days under sunny skies.

Then comes the chance for a wintry mix and snow as the overnight low falls to the freezing mark south of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, where there could be a mix of sleet and freezing after midnight and through Saturday morning.

North of those roadways, the overnight low Friday into Saturday will be in the upper 20s to around 30 with snow, freezing rain and sleet all possible.

The high temperature Saturday will be in the upper 30s inland to the low 40s farthest south under mostly cloudy skies with rain at times after noontime.

There will be another chance for a wintry mix and snow overnight Saturday into Sunday, Jan. 26. It will be another mostly cloudy day with the high temperatures again in the upper 30s inland to the low 40s farthest south.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.